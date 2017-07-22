Trying to avoid plastic? Here is some help to avoid this ubiquitous material as part of an environmentally-conscious life.

By Wendy Priesnitz

According to a report by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the World Economic Forum, by 2050, there will be more plastic floating around in the sea than fish. A truck’s worth of plastic waste is dumped into our waters every minute. The report has helped push for bans on single-use plastic items around the world and created a tidal wave of movements pushing for us to recover from our addiction to plastic.

Shopping for groceries and eating out can be a challenge if you’re trying to avoid plastic. Everything from single-use items like straws, cutlery, and take-out containers to food packaging and the bags we use to take groceries home is made of plastic. But it is possible to avoid plastic. Here are some ideas you can use to eliminate plastic from your life:

Store foods in glass jars or Pyrex-like containers.

Buy cheese and meat from a dairy and butcher, or deli counter, and ask them to wrap your purchase in paper rather than plastic (or in your own container).

If you drink milk, buy it in reusable glass bottles.

Shop at farmers markets, using your own reusable bags .

Replace grocery store plastic bags with your own reusable cloth bags.

Buy or make a couple of cloth bags specifically for bread from the bakery.

Buy foods like peanut butter, as well as laundry soap, shampoo, and other products in bulk, using your own glass or metal containers.

Avoid take-out food, or take your own non-plastic container.

Invest in stainless steel ice cube trays and ice pop containers.

Pack work/school lunches in reusable metal containers and paper or cloth bags.

If you can’t find foods like yogurt, juice, and condiments in glass containers, make your own at home.

Make your own ice cream, or buy it from an ice cream parlor and have them pack it into your own reusable container.

Buy eggs in paper cartons and return them for reuse or recycling.

Give up bottled water and take your own from home in a refillable container.

At coffee shops, take your own mug or, if you're not having it "to go," ask for a china mug.

If eating out, refuse plastic straws, plates, and cutlery; instead, carry your own stainless or bamboo cutlery, glass or metal straw, water bottle, etc.

Avoid Plastic in Other Aspects of Life

There are many other aspects of our lives where we can avoid plastic as well. Here are just a few ideas to get you started:

Avoid personal care products containing plastic microbeads and that are packaged in plastic.

Use cardboard-packaged baking soda for cleaning and personal care.

Buy or make wooden and cloth toys for your children.

If you have a baby in your family, use cloth diapers or elimination communication .

or . Download music from online stores rather than buying records or CDs; watch films online or borrow DVDs from the library.

Avoid synthetic clothing and the resulting microfiber pollution in favor of natural fibers.

in favor of natural fibers. Composting wet food waste will reduce the need for plastic garbage bags. Lobby your local municipality to allow other types of garbage to be collected loose in metal garbage cans or wrapped in newspaper

If all else fails, and you must buy something that’s packaged in plastic, refuse the packaging. You can make a substantial statement to the store staff/owners as well as your fellow customers by opening the packaging on the spot and leaving it behind. This is most effective if you can explain what you’re doing and/or leave behind a written explanation of the problem with plastic packaging.

If you must buy something that’s not available in anything other than plastic (cat litter box, computer, for example), buy second hand.

Wendy Priesnitz is the editor of Natural Life Magazine, where an earlier version of this article first appeared, and the author of thirteen books, including Natural Life Magazine’s Green & Healthy Homes.

